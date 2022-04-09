Brokerages Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

TACT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. 145,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.18.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

