AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.02)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.66 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 87.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

