Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to announce $168.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,533,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,433,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,592,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

