$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) to post sales of $168.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $168.31 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $19,241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.