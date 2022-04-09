Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 20,835 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,835 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $269.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

