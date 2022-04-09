Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.03). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,928,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

