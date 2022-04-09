1,330 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.51 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.86 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

