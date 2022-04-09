WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 86,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,209,000.

EYLD stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 13,830 shares of the company traded hands. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $38.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

