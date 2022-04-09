Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Markel by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Markel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,604,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,482.48. 63,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,282.49. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

