WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. 205,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,129. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

