WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,125 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.36. 1,322,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,167. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

