Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

CLS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 491,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Celestica has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $12,972,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Celestica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

