Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.18 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

