G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Trading 0.2% Higher

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 3,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 43,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in G&P Acquisition by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 859,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 574,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in G&P Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,962,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 437,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

