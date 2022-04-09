Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Shares Down 0.2%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 3,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.04% of Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

