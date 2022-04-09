Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.84. 112,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 135,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.