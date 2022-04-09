WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63. Approximately 2,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

