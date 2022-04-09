NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Up 2.5%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

RBSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.