Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Down 11%

Shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating) fell 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a market cap of C$12.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60.

Get Inca One Gold alerts:

About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inca One Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inca One Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.