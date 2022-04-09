Titan Coin Trading Up 172.7% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 206% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $8.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 172.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007023 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.