Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.24. Approximately 3,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

