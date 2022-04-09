Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.23. 49,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 63,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $25,432.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,851 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 17,955.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.