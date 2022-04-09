Hydrogenone Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.11 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.40 ($1.33). 412,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 213,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.80 ($1.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 109.78.

About Hydrogenone Capital Growth (LON:HGEN)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

