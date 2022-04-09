Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $258.15 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

