Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

