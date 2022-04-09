FDx Advisors Inc. Takes $882,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98.

