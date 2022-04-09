Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $168.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $170.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

