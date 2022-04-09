FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,479 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 138.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.