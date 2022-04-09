Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $222,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 185.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

ARCT stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,748. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

