Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

