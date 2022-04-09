WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,780. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total transaction of $15,603,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 949,506 shares of company stock valued at $264,729,935 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

