Eidelman Virant Capital Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS remained flat at $$131.87 during trading hours on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

