Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,140,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 323,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,657. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.