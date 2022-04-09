Landshare (LAND) Market Capitalization Hits $2.87 Million

Landshare (LAND) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Landshare coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market cap of $2.87 million and $61,487.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landshare has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Landshare Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,803,326 coins and its circulating supply is 2,021,708 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

