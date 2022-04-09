Financial Review: Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -182.45% -97.32% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -83.27% -55.07%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 391.37%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,328.57%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.7% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TRACON Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 140.70 -$28.67 million ($1.69) -1.49 Applied Genetic Technologies $500,000.00 90.13 -$57.83 million ($1.53) -0.69

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Genetic Technologies. TRACON Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology. The company was founded by Richard Jude Samulski, Nicholas Muzyczka, William W. Hauswirth, Terence R. Flotte, and Barry J. Byrne on January 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

