$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. LTC Properties also posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 205,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

