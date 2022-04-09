PotCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.80 Million (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $1,377.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,507.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.92 or 0.07586734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00262566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.11 or 0.00764830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00099405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00558333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.74 or 0.00408724 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,479,151 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

