Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.