Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE GE opened at $89.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
