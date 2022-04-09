Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 28,128 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,128 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCVL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SCVL traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 462,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,714. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.37. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $313.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Shoe Carnival Profile (Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.