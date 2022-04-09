Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $506.49 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $440.34 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

