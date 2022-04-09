Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Fintech Ecosystem Development stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 381,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,513. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEXDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.