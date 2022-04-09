Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after acquiring an additional 170,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 8,615,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,643,856. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

