Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 68,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $37.81. 1,411,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.