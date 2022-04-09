Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,566 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 763,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,759. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.