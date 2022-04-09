WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

WDFC stock traded up $12.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $289.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.03.

Get WD-40 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after buying an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.