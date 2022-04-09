Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Edison International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

