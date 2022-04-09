Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 624,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,736,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,250,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

