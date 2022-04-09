Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ONL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 624,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
