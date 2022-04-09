Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.63.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

