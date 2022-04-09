ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIMV shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. 159,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.91. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

